For Rascal Flatts, 'Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets' was a long, smooth road

By Stephen Hubbard

Rascal Flatts' Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets is a project that's been five years in the making. And the trio originally had a slightly different vision for the album.

"Initially ... it was gonna be people that opened for us on tour or somebody that our music has influenced," lead singer Gary LeVox remembers. "And you know, it was such a long process to get it all done."

"We still got a lot of people that opened for us, like Carly Pearce is on the project," Gary points out. He and Jay DeMarcus note that duet partners Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean opened for the trio, as well.

As for matching songs with artists? That turned out to be a trip down easy street.

"I’ve had people ask me like, ‘How did you pick who to sing what?’" Jay says. "And it was cool because we just let them kind of pick their song. And everybody landed on a different one. There was nobody fighting over the same song. It was pretty cool."

The band wraps their tour in Florida Saturday before Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets arrives June 6.

