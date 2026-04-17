'Raining Whiskey' is the story of Lauren Alaina's 20s

It's "Raining Whiskey" as Lauren Alaina releases her first new music of 2026.

“'Raining Whiskey' is what happens when heartbreak meets happy hour," she says of her new song. "It represents a completely different stage of my life than the one I am in now, but it reflects one that I'm glad I lived through."

"I am happy to finally be able to tell the story of my twenties while living a new chapter in my thirties," she adds.

Lauren and husband Cam Arnold welcomed their daughter, Beni Doll Arnold, back in June.

Saturday, April 25, the Peach State native is part of the superstar lineup for Live Between the Hedges at the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Zach Top.

The American Idol alum currently has a top-30 hit with "All My Exes" with Chase Matthew.

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