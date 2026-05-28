Raid the stars' wardrobes at CMA Fest's Artist Closet Sale

Artist Closet Sale (The Archives Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

If you're somebody who'd like to dress like the stars, you'll want to check out the Artist Closet Sale June 4-7 during CMA Fest in Nashville.

The daily event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

This year's sale features a record number of participants, 23, including: Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, BunnieXO, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Kassi Ashton, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, MaRynn Taylor, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Terri Clark, The Band Perry, Tucker Wetmore and Wynonna Judd.

Over the last two years, the event's raised more than $62,000 for the CMA Foundation, while being sponsored by The Archives Nashville, a digital archiving and storage company specializing in musicians' wardrobes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232