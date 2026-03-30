Preston Cooper offers you 'One for the Road' for warmer weather

You may have heard Preston Cooper's "One for the Road" while you were watching sports, and soon, you'll likely be hearing it on the radio.

“I’m so excited to send ‘One For The Road’ to radio,” Preston says. “It’s one that people have been requesting so we’re giving it to them just in time to turn it up with the windows down."

"When I wrote this song it reminded me of what I grew up listening to," he continues. "It stays true to who I am musically and I’m so excited to show the world what I have to offer.”

A part of the soundtrack for ESPN's College GameDay, "One for the Road" has also been used on Fox Sports' coverage of NASCAR and Ohio State football.

Preston is from the Buckeye State. Both "One for the Road" and his top-30 hit "Weak" are from his debut album, Toledo Talkin'.

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