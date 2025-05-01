Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour gets bigger with new LA date

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
By Stephen Hubbard

With only one show already under its belt, Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour is already expanding.

Posty's adding a Thursday, June 19, date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale Friday.

The trek kicked off Tuesday with a sold-out show in Salt Lake City featuring Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters.

Jelly Roll's set included his hits "I Am Not OK," "Liar" and "Save Me." He also returned during Posty's set to do "Losers."

As for the headliner, Post Malone performed "Circles," "Congratulations," "I Had Some Help," "Texas Tea," "Pour Me a Drink" and more.

The Big A** Stadium Tour sets up shop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!