Post Malone will 'maybe, definitely' debut new music at Bud Light Super Bowl event

Post Malone played halftime at the Dallas Cowboy's Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and in February he's heading to San Francisco to perform during Super Bowl weekend.

Posty will kick off the weekend of the big game on Feb. 6 with a special concert event, Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies — though his "buddies" haven't been revealed yet. If you're over 21, you can enter to win tickets at BudLight.com.

Post, who's partnered with Bud Light for nearly 10 years, says, "Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

That special thing may be the debut of new music. Posty tells Billboard that he'll "a hundred percent" be performing new songs at the gig. He says, "We've been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It's just a matter of finishing said songs. And the schedule has been so very busy. So we're working and working, but there will be new music by then…Allegedly."

He added, "Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely. Keep your ears [open].”

Not much is known about Posty's new music; he told Billboard in April that it will be country, like his star-studded, CMA-nominated release F-1 Trillion.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.