Poppin' champagne, eatin' Cane's: Watch Megan Moroney's '9 Cities 9 Days' doc

If you weren't one of the fans who got to attend Megan Moroney's 9 Cities 9 Days tour, in which she played intimate shows and did meet & greets for fans across the country, you can now see what it was like online.

A mini documentary about the tour is available on YouTube. In it, Megan travels from New York to Scottsdale, Arizona, stopping along the way in Nashville; Athens, Georgia; Newport, Kentucky; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver; and Salt Lake City. You'll see fans camping out for hours, screaming as she performs live and freaking out over getting her autograph.

Also in the doc, you'll see a makeup-free Megan hanging out backstage and on her bus with her team; showing off her adorable dog, Boots; eating Raising Cane's chicken; and talking about how she put "every atom in my body" into the making of her album Cloud 9. When she gets the news that it's debuted at #1 on the chart, she pops a bottle of champagne.

"The reason I wanted to do this is, there's been something really rewarding about being able to look [fans] in the eye and meet them," Megan says.

Megan's full-fledged Cloud 9 Tour begins in May.

