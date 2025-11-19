A playful Riley Green talks parents, pairings & performances ahead of the CMAs

Just like his duet partner Ella Langley, Riley Green clinched his very first CMA nomination in 2024, taking home the trophy for musical event for "you look like you love me."

On Wednesday he competes in four more categories, including single, song and music video for the same hit.

As you might imagine, nobody's prouder than his mom and dad.

"They might be more excited than me. My parents might have a better seat than me at the show, like they go to everything. I don't know how they get into all these places," Riley teases.

His playful attitude continues when it comes to his performance of his #1, "Worst Way," also famous for its steamy visuals.

"I'm keeping all my clothes on during the performance," he adds. "It's not gonna be anything like the music video, so it'll be a very, very family-friendly performance."

The award Riley covets most? His other nomination, also for musical event with Ella, this time for the self-penned title track of his album, "Don't Mind If I Do."

"I wish either one of us could have seen it coming," he says of the successful pairing. "I had no idea. But how cool is it to have two really big songs together with somebody?"

"And then also, we were on tour together getting to play those songs every night and you could just see the excitement of fans wanting to see us play those song together," he recalls. "So it's great that we're still kinda riding that wave."

Tune in to see how far it can take them, as the 59th CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You'll also be able to stream the show Thursday on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.