Parmalee's 'Cowgirl' continues its ride at #1

Parmalee's kicking off 2026 at the top of the charts.

Their latest #1, "Cowgirl," is currently spending its fourth week atop the Billboard Country Airplay ranking and its second on the Mediabase tally.

"Bringing in the new year with the number one song in the country is crazy," lead singer Matt Thomas says. "It's great to see the song connect with so many people and continue to grow. I feel like it's just getting started. Cheers to 2026 yall!"

"Cowgirl" is Parmalee's sixth #1 and the only song by a band to score multiple weeks at the top in the past year.

