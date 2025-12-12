Parker McCollum's son is on the cusp of really enjoying Christmas

Parker McCollum's son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, celebrated his first birthday in August, so he already has one yuletide season under his belt — although he was just a few months old at the time.

Parker and his wife, Hallie Ray McCollum, are especially excited about Christmas this year.

"My son's like right on the cusp of being old enough to like really enjoy Christmas," Parker says. "I think we may be a little bit early. That's not gonna stop my wife from acting like he's 10 and fully aware of what's going on."

"So I'll be looking forward to just playing along and acting like she's right," he adds.

Of course, as Major grows up, Parker has his own rituals he's ready to start.

"Probably the tradition I look forward most to showing my son one day is taking off to the ranch to go hunting as soon as Christmas Day's over," he says.

Parker will get back to work fairly quickly, as he's booked to play Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth on New Year's Eve.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.