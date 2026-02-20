Parker McCollum says idea for new single 'just kind of fell out of my brain'

Parker McCollum's new single, "Killin' Me," is from the deluxe edition of his self-titled album, due out March 20. He says when he came up with the melody for the song he knew he had to, as he puts it, "chase it."

Parker explains that his pals Randy Rogers and Monty Criswell were visiting him at his ranch for some hunting and "driving fast," and then they'd write songs in the evenings.

"We were actually in the middle of another song and I started playing that melody, just kind of out of nowhere," Parker recalls. "And I stopped both of them and I said, 'This melody, I just don’t know where this just came from but we got to chase it.'"

Once they decided to do that, Parker says, "We kind of got into the 'every move you make is killin' me' [idea] and just loved [it], whenever that just kind of fell out of my brain, and chased that whole idea." He adds that it "turned out to be a great song on the record."

As previously reported, the video for "Killin' Me" stars Parker's wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum. The couple is expecting their second son this summer.

Meanwhile, Parker McCollum Deluxe Edition arrives the same day Parker plays his fourth consecutive show at the Houston Rodeo.

