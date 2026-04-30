The Opry NextStage Class of 2026 will take center stage during CMA Fest

The Opry NextStage Class of 2026 will get its moment to shine the week of CMA Fest, as members play a special show Wednesday, June 3, at Category 10 in downtown Nashville.

Jake Worthington, Carter Faith, Tyler Braden, Emily Ann Roberts, Graham Barham, Alexandra Kay and Willow Avalon will each deliver a solo performance as part of Opry NextStage Live. Look for the evening's host and more performers to be announced later.

Since the Opry launched the initiative to promote up-and-coming artists in 2019, members have gone on to chart 43 #1 singles, with Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson becoming the first to go on to be a member of the Opry.

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