OD is 'Making Good Time' on tour, with more of the world to conquer in 2026

Old Dominion has parked the bus for the year, after wrapping their 2025 dates Thursday in Bakersfield, California.

"Bakersfield, y'all brought so much energy last night!" the band posted on Instagram Friday, along with a carousel of snapshots from the show. "What a way to close out the How Good Is That World Tour for the year!"

The band kicked off the trek last summer in the States, before continuing the run in Europe in the fall. November brought the first Odie's Beach Vacation, which is set to return in 2026.

In December, OD showcased their sixth album, Barbara, with two unique shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The How Good Is That World Tour cranks up again in 2026 with a March tour of Australia and New Zealand, before returning to North America in April. Meanwhile, the band's latest hit is "Making Good Time" on the country airplay charts.

