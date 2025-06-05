'No Show Jones' takes up permanent residency at the Ryman

Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard

The legendary George Jones is back at the Ryman, just in time for CMA Fest 2025.

On Tuesday the iconic Nashville venue unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of Jones as part of its Icon Walk. It joins likenesses outside the Ryman of Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens and Bill Monroe.

It was Jones' widow, Nancy, who chose to depict her late husband in his 60s, because "I think that's what he would've wanted," she told People.

"I wish he could have worked here every weekend because it was the only place he never got drunk. It was like, ‘That’s the Mother Church of Country Music, and you don’t drink there,’” she said, referencing a tendency that earned him the nickname "No Show Jones."

The Country Music Hall of Famer passed in 2013 at the age of 81.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!