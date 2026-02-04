Next up, Jason Aldean conquers New Zealand

After squeezing in eight January dates on his Full Throttle Tour, Jason Aldean is stepping off the gas — but only for a couple weeks.

"Pennsylvania and New Jersey, you showed OUT," he said on Wednesday, posting an array of concert photos. "Next up, we're taking this thing international. Australia and New Zealand, see you guys in TWO weeks!"

Jason's dates Down Under kick off Feb. 19 at Auckland's Spark Arena. He'll play seven concerts before he wraps March 1 at the Sunburnt Country festival in Canberra, Australia.

This will be his inaugural headlining tour in New Zealand and the first time he's been to Australia in a decade.

His new album, Songs About Us, arrives April 24, featuring his top-five hit "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

