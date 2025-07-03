'Next Thing You Know,' Jordan Davis welcomes second daughter

Jordan Davis is now officially a father of four.

"Sadie Davis got here yesterday and her and Momma are doing great," he posted Thursday morning. "We're back home and the kids are obsessed with their new baby sister."

"Thank y’all so much for the messages and well wishes," he continued. "God is good and I am so pumped I get to be her Dad."

The post also includes a photo of the entire Davis clan huddled in mom Kristen Davis' hospital bed. There's also a photo of the new arrival, Sadie, swaddled in her crib.

Jordan's new album, Learn the Hard Way, arrives Aug. 15 and features his latest hit, "Bar None."

