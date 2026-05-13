The next preview of Cody Johnson's new album is 'Fool Proof'

The track list for Cody Johnson's Banks of the Trinity is out now, giving fans a preview of what they can look forward to when the album arrives June 26.

The 16-track collection includes a collaboration written especially for the CMA male vocalist of the year and Luke Combs titled "Shoot the Bull." Brothers Osborne pop up on "Fool Proof," which comes out Friday.

Cody wrote the album closer himself, "Yippy Ty Oh Hey Hey," and had a hand in the creation of "Time Bomb."

"Bible for a Boy" is dedicated to his son Jaycee Johnson, who was born Oct. 21.

You can check out the preview tracks, "Hello Lonesome" and "I Want You," now.



Here's the complete track listing for Cody Johnson's Banks of the Trinity:

"Horseback"

"Hello Lonesome"

"Fool Proof" (featuring Brothers Osborne)

"Take Me Back (Leave Me There)"

"Banks of the Trinity"

"I Want You"

"I Have"

"Bible for a Boy" (For Jaycee)

"Kissing a Married Woman"

"Every Man"

"Motel Miss You"

"Shoot the Bull" (featuring Luke Combs)

"Cricket on a Hook"

"Time Bomb"

"Thank Somebody Country"

"Yippy Ty Oh Hey Hey"

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