Need a first dance song for your wedding? Chris Young has a suggestion

When Chris Young was creating his Black River debut, I Didn't Come Here to Leave, there was one song he had to have: "Til the Last One Dies."

"It's one of the few songs on the album that I didn't have a hand in writing," he tells ABC Audio. "But I just fell in love with this song and wanted it before anybody else got ahold of it."

Though the top-25 hit is familiar territory for Chris, it still breaks new ground.

"[It's] definitely a straight down the middle love song, which a lot of people go, 'Well, you've got a bunch of love songs over the course of your career,'" he says. "But this was the first time in a long time I'd done a, like, 'could be your first dance' version of a love song. So I just thought it was a really amazing way to say that and turn a phrase."

Chris currently only has a handful of dates on his concert schedule, as he hasn't announced any 2026 tour plans yet.

