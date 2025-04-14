Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Great week for finding pitching help

This is an excellent week for streaming two-start pitchers, as there are seven men on this list who are lineup options in 12-team leagues. There are also a few teams who can provide excellent volume plays on the hitting side, led by the Yankees.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Jeffrey Springs, Athletics, 50% (@CWS, @MIL)

Although Springs isn’t off to a stellar start with the A’s, his 16 strikeouts in 15 innings is enough of a reason to make him an option in 12-team leagues. And it’s worth noting that the left-hander enjoyed a terrific road outing before struggling twice at his hitter-friendly home park. With two road matchups on the docket this week, Springs should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Landon Roupp, Giants, 16% (@PHI, @LAA)

A buzzy sleeper at the end of draft season, Roupp struck out eight batters in a mediocre outing during his 2025 debut before settling in and allowing one run over six frames last time out. The 26-year-old has significant upside, which is the reason that managers in 12-team leagues can look past a difficult schedule that includes a talented Phillies offense and an Angels lineup that has hit well of late.

Grant Holmes, Braves, 28% (@TOR, vs. MIN)

A popular sleeper during draft season, Holmes hasn’t received any favors from the Braves schedule this year. He faced the explosive Dodgers in his first start, and a rainout cause him to wait 10 days for his next outing, which came against a talented Phillies lineup. He didn’t last five innings in either start, but he has the potential to do so twice this week, when he has more reasonable matchups.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks, 27% (@MIA, @CHC)

Kelly limited scoring in two of his three starts but surrendered nine runs at Yankee Stadium in the other outing. Overall, his 7:9 K:BB ratio is a strong indicator that he hasn’t pitched well this year. Still, it has been just three starts, and his fastball velocity remains similar to the career mark that has resulted in a solid 3.88 ERA. Kelly’s first matchup is favorable enough to get him a look in 12-team leagues.

Taijuan Walker, Phillies, 20% (vs. SF, vs. MIA)

Walker has tossed 10.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, which has put him back on the fantasy radar after logging a bloated 7.10 ERA last year. Another positive sign is that his fastball velocity is up by 1 mph from 2024, which returns it to roughly the same level he had when he produced a 3.95 ERA across 2022-23. Walker has a midlevel matchup with the Giants and a favorable one against the Marlins, making him a volatile dice roll in 12-team leagues.

Jameson Taillon, Cubs, 20% (@SD, ARI)

Taillon struggled during a difficult season debut in Arizona before notching quality starts in each of his past two outings. Overall, the 33-year-old is the epitome of a boring veteran who can be streamed during weeks such as this one. His start in pitcher-friendly Petco Park is even more reasonable while Jackson Merrill is on the IL. And although the D-backs have a strong lineup, at least Taillon gets to face them at home. Overall, he’s a last gasp option in 12-team leagues.

Easton Lucas, Blue Jays, 33% (vs. ATL, vs. SEA)

With a pair of effective starts (0.00 ERA, 0.68 WHIP) since replacing Max Scherzer, Lucas has been a surprise contributor for the Blue Jays and fantasy teams. And while he clearly won’t keep up this level of success, his 11:3 K:BB ratio provides reason to believe that he can remain useful. In my eyes, Lucas is the last man on this list who can be considered in 12-team leagues.

Michael Wacha, Royals, 29% (@NYY, @DET)

Wacha is one of a few pitchers in this article who have thus far dealt with inconsistent control (8 BB, 15 IP). Walks haven’t been an issue for the right-hander in recent seasons, but he may be nibbling due to decreased velocity, as his fastball is down over a mile per hour from last year. The skill concerns combine with a start in the Bronx to make Wacha too risky for use in 12-team leagues.

Charlie Morton, Orioles, 11% (vs. CLE, vs. CIN)

Morton is off to a brutal start this season (8.78 ERA), which will keep him on the waiver wire in most leagues. Still, the right-hander has struck out 17 batters in 13.1 innings, which makes him a good bet to help those in points leagues with a double-digit strikeout total this week.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Eduardo Rodriguez @MIA (Thursday, 18)

José Soriano @TEX (Wednesday, 47)

Hayden Wesneski vs. SD (Saturday, 38)

Osvaldo Bido @CWS (Wednesday, 5)

David Peterson vs. STL (Thursday, 36)

Reese Olson @MIL (Wednesday, 25)

Nick Martinez vs. SEA (Wednesday, 20)

Jordan Hicks @PHI (Thursday, 27)

Michael Lorenzen @DET (Thursday, 9)

Andrew Heaney vs. WSH (Thursday, 22)

David Festa vs. NYM (Wednesday, 7)

Landon Knack vs. COL (Tuesday, 7)

Matthew Boyd @SD (Wednesday, 30)

Ben Lively @PIT (Saturday, 11)

Mitchell Parker @PIT (Wednesday, 31)

Trevor Williams @PIT (Thursday, 3)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Yankees vs. Royals, @Rays: New York will face a solid quartet of starters, but they remain excellent volume plays over the next four days, by virtue of having four games at hitter-friendly venues. Ben Rice (55%) is the best player to grab from the waiver wire, and Trent Grisham (18%) is an option as well.

Mets @Twins, vs. Cardinals: Like their crosstown rivals, the Mets have four games over the next four days. And with all four starts coming against right-handed pitchers, Jesse Winker (2%) has a good chance to break out of an early season slump.

Pirates vs. Nationals: The Bucs will face four beatable starters over the next four days, and they are an easy offense to target, as just two of their players are rostered in more than 25% of leagues. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (20%), Joey Bart (15%), Andrew McCutchen (2%), Tommy Pham (1%) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (8%) are the men to consider. Bart is day-to-day but may return Monday.