Ex-Panthers executive, Cardinals great Adrian Wilson arrested on domestic violence-related charges

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 25: Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Arizona Cardinals safety and Carolina Panthers executive Adrian Wilson was arrested on three domestic violence-related charges on June 1.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed his arrest to multiple media outlets on Tuesday.

News of Wilson's arrest broke two days after the Panthers confirmed his exit from the team. He had worked as the team's vice president of player personnel since 2023.

Wilson's bio was removed from the Panthers website, and the team confirmed Sunday that he no longer works for the organization. The Panthers didn't offer an explanation for the circumstances of his exit.

"Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers," a team statement released on Sunday reads. "Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."

The Panthers have not offered further comment since news of Wilson's arrest broke.

Per The Athletic, which cited a Scottsdale police spokesperson, Wilson was arrested at his Scottsdale, Arizona home just after 6 a.m. on June 1. He faces misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Further circumstances of the arrest were not initially clear. Wilson has not publicly addressed his arrest.

Wilson, 44, played 13 NFL seasons from 2001-12, all of them with the Cardinals. He made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and is a member of the Cardinals Ring of Honor.

After his retirement, Wilson joined the Cardinals front office as a scout in 2015. He worked his way up to vice president of pro personnel and was Arizona's co-interim general manager in 2022. He interviewed in January 2023 for Arizona's general manager opening that ultimately went to Monti Ossenfort. A month later, he joined the Panthers as vice president of player personnel in a return to his home state. Wilson was born in High Point, North Carolina and played in college at NC State.