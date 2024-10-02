Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 5 | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 4 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 5. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 5 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

The two highlight what the Packers WR room looks like now post-Christian Watson injury and why Justin Fields might be a top 5 fantasy QB if certain trends continue in Pittsburgh. Vetri ends the show by providing three moves you should consider making this week:

(1:45) - Fantasy impact of Nick Chubb and Jonathon Brooks imminent returns

(8:00) - Data Dump Wednesday for Week 5

(8:30) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points you need to know this week

(32:30) - Matt Harmon's 5 data points you need to know this week

(55:15) - Sal Vetri's 3 trade moves you should try and make this week

