Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says there's 'absolutely nothing' wrong with ankle after being seen in walking boot

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on Tuesday that there is "absolutely nothing" wrong with his surgically repaired ankle after photos surfaced of him wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico.

Speaking at his annual football camp, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Prescott said he's getting older and has to take care of his body.

"It's the same ankle that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago," Prescott said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "A couple of hard days of training, you get a little sore and then you go on a fishing trip and you want to protect it and make sure things don't get worse. Literally, it's absolutely nothing. People are reaching, trying to make things that they aren't."

ESPN's Todd Archer reported last week that Prescott recently suffered a minor right foot sprain that required him to wear a walking boot for a short time. He is expected to be healthy when the Cowboys open up training camp July 25.

Prescott was also asked about his contract negotiations and said he's letting his agent handle that but there have been "conversations" regarding an extension.

"Day 1 of training camp my mind flips to just helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I'm my best and everyone around me is their best," Prescott said. "The money and all that will take care of itself as it always has."

Prescott is entering his ninth season with the Cowboys. His contract is set to expire after 2024 and he's coming off a year where he threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns, both the second-best totals of his career, and recorded a career-best 69.5 completion percentage.