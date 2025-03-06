Nashville notes: Trace Adkins' jazz moment + Loretta Lynn's 1976 win

You can relive the moment Loretta Lynn became the first woman ever to win ACM entertainer of the year in 1976 on the Academy of Country Music's YouTube channel. It is counting down to its 60th annual awards show this May in Frisco, Texas.

Trace Adkins' new video for "What Color's Your Wild" was filmed at Rudy's Jazz Room in Nashville.

The Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game to raise money for Folds of Honor will be held June 2 at Nashville's First Horizon Park, with the lineup to be revealed soon.

