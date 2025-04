The new single from "Country'd Look Good on You" hitmaker Frank Ray is "Miami in Tennessee."

Singer/songwriter ERNEST has just launched DeVille Records, in partnership with Big Loud. Chandler Walters, Rhys Rutherford and Cody Lohden are the first artists signed, with the Cadillac Sessions compilation set to arrive May 9.

Newcomer Lauren Watkins has just released the new track "Lose My Cool" as she hits the road with Zach Top.

