"You Lost Me" is the new single from Tyler Reese Tritt, the daughter of Travis Tritt. It's from her debut EP, Wild at Heart, which will be out in November.

"Texas in My Soul" is the first taste of Asleep at the Wheel's new album, Riding High in Texas, which comes out Aug. 22.

Avery Anna will launch her headlining Let Go Letters Tour Nov. 13 in Hobart, Indiana.

