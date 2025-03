Jordan Davis is following up his latest #1, "I Ain't Sayin'," with his new radio single, "Bar None."

After seven number ones in a row, Jelly Roll will try to make it eight by releasing "Heart of Stone" from his Beautifully Broken album. His most recent #1, "Liar," spent six weeks at the top.

One for the Hometown, the eight-song EP from newcomer Louie TheSinger, is set to arrive June 6.

