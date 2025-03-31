Nashville notes: Vince Gill's extra night + Ashley Monroe's 'Blade' performance

By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Combs is set to play the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 26.

Ashley Monroe will mark the 10th anniversary of her Grammy-nominated album, The Blade, with a special show July 25 at The Basement East in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4.

Vince Gill has added a fifth night to his residency at the Ryman due to demand. Tickets for the Aug. 7 show go on sale Friday. Corrina Grant Gill, his daughter with wife Amy Grant, will open.

