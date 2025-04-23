Nashville notes: Ashley Monroe's 'Touch' + Mary Chapin Carpenter's 'Personal History'

By Stephen Hubbard

You can check out Ashley Monroe's new single, "The Touch" (featuring Marty Stuart), now. It's from her new album, Tennessee Lightning, out Aug. 8, which includes contributions by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Brittney Spencer and Waylon Payne.

Mary Chapin Carpenter's 17th album, Personal History, arrives June 6, featuring the new song "Bitter Ender." She kicks off her national tour with Brandy Clark June 9 in Portland, Oregon.

"Tail Light, Porch Light, Miller Light," Cody Lohden's contribution to Cadillac Sessions, is out now. The EP showcases artists on ERNEST's newly formed DeVille Records.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!