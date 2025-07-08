Nashville notes: Kelsey Hart's 'Fireworks' + Kip Moore's Solitary Tracks Tour

Kelsey Hart's follow-up to his first hit, "Life with You," is his new radio single, "Fireworks."

Kip Moore kicks off his Solitary Tracks Fall Tour Oct. 17 in Pueblo, Colorado. Presales start Wednesday before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Dwight Yoakam and Chris Hillman will take part in an in-depth interview Aug. 23 in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater. The talk supports the museum's Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock exhibit.

