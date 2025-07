You can check out Craig Morgan's performance of "American Soundtrack" on Live with Kelly & Mark now.

"Thinkin' Bout That," the new song from Tigirlily Gold, is set to arrive on Friday.

LOCASH performed "Three Favorite Colors" on A Capitol Fourth, while Josh Turner performed "Unsung Hero." You can catch both moments on YouTube now.

