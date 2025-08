Zach Top's new track, "South of Sanity," is out now, ahead of the release of Ain't in It for My Health on Aug. 29.

Morgan Wade's new album, The Party Is Over (recovered), is out now, along with a new video for the track "High in Your Apartment."

The new track from Maddox Batson is "No More," which follows his First Dance (The After Party) deluxe EP. You can check out the "No More" music video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.