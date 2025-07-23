Nashville notes: The Willie Nelson coffee table book + Anne Wilson's EP

"I Don't Want to Have to Marry You" hitmaker Helen Cornelius passed away July 18 at the age of 83. The 1977 CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winner was best known for her duets with Country Music Hall of Famer Jim Ed Brown.

Anne Wilson's new EP, God Story, is set to arrive Aug. 1. On Friday, she starts a two-weekend run on Morgan Wallen's stadium tour.

The coffee table book Willie Nelson: All the Albums: The Stories Behind the Music by Geoffrey Himes comes out Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.