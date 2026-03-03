Nashville notes: Walker Montgomery's record deal + Band Loula's 'Mother's Mother'

Justin Moore, Gavin Adcock and The Red Clay Strays will headline the Born & Raised Music Festival Sept. 17-19 in Pryor, Oklahoma. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Walker Montgomery has signed with Jay DeMarcus' Red Street Records. The son of John Michael Montgomery and the nephew of Montgomery Gentry's Eddie Montgomery, Walker's debut single will be "Saving the Honky Tonks," which comes out April 3.

The Band Loula's new song, "Mother's Mother," will drop March 20.

