Nashville notes: Vincent Mason says 'Don't Ask Me' + Bellamy Brothers' '50 Years On'

Vincent Mason's new track, "Don't Ask Me," is out now. The ACM new male artist of the year nominee currently has a top-20 hit with his debut single, "Wish You Well."

The Bellamy Brothers are celebrating five decades of hits like "Let Your Love Flow" with their new song and video, "50 Years On."

You can check out ACM new female artist of the year nominee Dasha's performance of "She's So Gone" from The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube. It's from Disney's new Main Street Country EP.

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