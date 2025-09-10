Nashville notes: Ty Herndon's memoir + Muscle Shoals comes to Country Music Hall of Fame

By Stephen Hubbard

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's newest major exhibit, Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising, will open Nov. 14 for a nearly three-year run. The 5,000-square-foot display will showcase the piano Aretha Franklin played at FAME Studio in 1967, Duane Allman's guitar and Mac Davis' early draft of "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me," among other artifacts. 

Caylee Hammack will launch her five-show Bed of Roses Acoustic Tour Nov. 13 at Carol's Pub in Chicago.

Ty Herndon's memoir, What Mattered Most, is set to arrive on March 31, 2026, via Dey Street Books.

