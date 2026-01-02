Nashville notes: Terri Clark's Canadian accolade + Craig Morgan's game gig

Craig Morgan is set to sing "God Bless America" on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You can watch the game live on ABC/ESPN starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Terri Clark has been honored with the Order of Canada, her native country's highest accolade for a civilian. Anne Murray, k.d. lang and Joni Mitchell have also received the recognition, which is the "cornerstone of the Canadian Honors System."

Tucker Wetmore performed a mash-up of his #1 "Wind Up Missin' You" and his new single, "Brunette," on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. If you missed it, the show's available to stream now on Hulu.

