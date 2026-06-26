Nashville notes: Parker McCollum & LAW go on record + LBT's 'Sucker'

The first time Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack turned his current hit, "Killin' Me," into a duet was on the 61st ACM Awards in May, the same night his self-titled record won album of the year. They've since gone into the studio to capture their collaboration, which is available now.

"Sucker for a Sad Song" is the opening track of Little Big Town's new album, It's a Dying Art, which comes out Aug. 28. Featuring vocals from Ashley Monroe, both the recording and its music video are out now.

You can check out Cody Johnson debuting his new radio single, "Horseback," on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube. It's from his sixth album, Banks of the Trinity, which is out now.

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