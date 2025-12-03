Nashville Notes: Miranda Lambert's MuttNation award, Lainey Wilson's 'Live' and more

Via her MuttNation Foundation, Miranda Lambert has announced that this year's Idyllwind Award, which honors outstanding equine rescues and sanctuaries, is being given to Horse Haven of Tennessee in Seymour, Tennessee. Horse Haven will receive a $25,000 donation toward its work, which includes providing emergency equine rescue to the entire state. "That's huge," Miranda says in a statement, while praising the "amazing work" that the rescue facility does "to help rehabilitate and rehome the animals that come into their care."

Lainey Wilson will appear on Talk Shop Live on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET to chat about her Peace Love & Cowboys holiday EP, which will be available on 7-inch or 12-inch vinyl, bundled with the deluxe edition of her album Whirlwind. Also included: an autographed insert signed by Lainey. You can preorder her items now.

The 2025 Country vs. Cancer benefit concert, held at Nashville's Pinnacle Club on Tuesday, featured performances by HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner and McCoy Moore. The show raised $350,000 for the American Cancer Society.

