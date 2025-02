Lily Rose's new track, "I Know What I Want," was inspired by a night she opened up for Cole Swindell and Dylan Scott.

Kip Moore's sixth album, Solitary Tracks, is out now, featuring 23 new songs.

Newcomer Timothy Wayne co-wrote his latest release, "That'd Be You," with Mark Collie, and Tim McGraw helped produce it.

