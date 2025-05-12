Nashville notes: Lee Brice's fall plans + Bryce Leatherwood's debut

By Stephen Hubbard

The sophomore album by Avery Anna, let go letters, arrives Friday, May 16. You can check out the new track "what are friends for?" now.

Season 22 winner of The Voice, Bryce Leatherwood, is set to perform on NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends on Wednesday, May 14, ahead of the release of his self-titled debut album on Friday.

Lee Brice will launch the fall leg of his What You Know About That Tour Sept. 11 in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!