Nashville notes: LAW at the ACMs + Luke Bryan & Friends at the Bridgestone

Tickets for the Luke Bryan & Friends concert Sept. 24 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena go on sale Friday. Billed as a "one-of-a-kind show," it'll celebrate his new Signs album, which drops Sept. 18.

Chris Cagle's adding 17 new dates to his Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour, starting with his May 23 show at Paragon Casino in Marksville, Louisiana.

Lee Ann Womack will duet with Parker McCollum on his latest hit, "Killin' Me," at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. You can watch the show live Sunday on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.