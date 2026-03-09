Nashville notes: Josh Ross' new dates, CRS performers & more

Josh Ross' Later Tonight tour of Canada was supposed to end Monday night in Vancouver, but he's added more dates because he says he's "having too much fun." A presale for the new shows starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., with a March 13 general onsale date. The new dates include a June 12 show in Saskatchewan and three shows on Sept. 24, 25 and 26 in Ontario. Meanwhile, the "Hate How You Look" singer is teasing an unreleased song on his socials called "Give Er Hell."

Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill, Tyler Hubbard and more are just some of the artists who'll be playing Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 19. The show is being organized by MCA — formerly Universal Music Group Nashville — as part of its annual Country Radio Seminar lunchtime concert.

Some of Nashville's top songwriters will gather in Sin City this August for the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival. Scheduled for Aug. 20 through 22, the festival will be held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. PT. This year's lineup includes Dean Dillon, who's written over 60 George Strait songs; Liz Rose, best known for co-writing many of Taylor Swift's country hits; Bob DiPiero, who's written hits for artists including Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire; and for a change of pace, Marti Frederiksen, who's written and/or produced hits for Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne and Mötley Crüe.

