Nashville songwriter Ben Johnson stars in the new Netflix docuseries Hitmakers. He's written 11 number ones, including HARDY's "Truck Bed" and Parmalee's "Take My Name."

Jordan Davis' new track, "Turn This Truck Around," arrives Friday. It's the latest preview of his new album, Learn the Hard Way, which drops Aug. 15.

Blake Shelton takes you behind the scenes of the making of his video for "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" in a new YouTube feature.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.