Nashville notes: Jamie O'Neal's Gypsum + Cole Swindell's 'Heaven'

By Stephen Hubbard

Gypsum, the new album from "There Is No Arizona" and "When I Think About Angels" hitmaker Jamie O'Neal, will arrive Jan. 23. You can check out the first preview, "Ole Heartache," now. 

The album REAGAN: Songs Inspired by the Film is out now, featuring contributions from Travis Tritt, Alabama, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Tanya Tucker and Lee Greenwood. Dennis Quaid plays the actor-turned-president in the 2024 movie. 

Cole Swindell's new track, "Make Heaven Crowded," is out now, his first new music since releasing his album Spanish Moss in June.

