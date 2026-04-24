Nashville notes: Gretchen Wilson's new 'Redneck' single + Braxton Keith 'Don't No More'

Gretchen Wilson's new single, "Redneck S***," will arrive May 1. It's the first release in her new partnership with Thirty Tigers.

CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays will launch their Grateful Tour '26 on July 30 in Columbia, Maryland. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Braxton Keith's "Don't No More" is out now, ahead of the May 15 release of his first album, Real Damn Deal. He's set to make his Stagecoach debut on Saturday.

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