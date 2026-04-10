Nashville notes: Emily Ann Roberts' 'Future' + Vince Gill's Lady A collab

Warren Zeiders' new track recasts an on-and-off relationship as a "Drinking Game" he can't stop playing. It follows "Born to Be Yours," which came out in February.

Vince Gill's sixth EP in the 50 Years from Home series, titled End of the Night, is out now. It features six originals plus his 1992 #1 "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away." Lady A joins him on "What I Love About Love."

Emily Ann Roberts' new track, "My Future," was inspired by an idea from her husband. On Thursday, she learned she's in the running for new female artist of the year at May's 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.