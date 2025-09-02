Nashville notes: Dolly Parton's Zac Brown duet + Dustin Lynch's return to Billy Bob's

Clay Walker will headline the Troubadour Festival, billed as Texas' largest country music and barbecue experience, Nov. 15 in Celina. Tickets go on sale Friday.

You'll be able to hear two new tracks from Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear album on Friday: "Give It Away" and "Butterfly," which features Dolly Parton and will also be accompanied by a music video. The full record arrives Dec. 5.

Dustin Lynch returns to the legendary Billy Bob's Texas in Forth Worth on Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday.

