Nashville notes: Chase Rice's 'Beer Chords' + Adcock/Westbrook's 'Cheap Thrills'

"Cheap Thrills," the new collab from Gavin Adcock and Hudson Westbrook, drops Friday. The two debuted the tune earlier in May during an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

Craig Campbell's new song, "Better by the Sea," will be out June 12. On Tuesday, he hosts the 12th annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge starting at 11 a.m. CT at Nashville's 6th & Peabody. Thirty stars are on board to help raise money for colorectal cancer research, the disease that took Craig's father at age 36.

Chase Rice has teamed up with Coors Banquet x Wrangler for a new limited-edition apparel drop that features "Beer Chords," which are jeans with lyrics printed directly on the denim from his new song, "Connie Lou." You can check out the full fashion collection online.

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