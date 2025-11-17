Nashville Notes: Chase Matthew, Lauren Alaina and more

Chase Matthew is thrilled that "Darlin'" has become his first-ever #1 hit. He posted a video reacting to the news, saying, "I've always dreamed of being a music artist but to have my name on a Billboard chart is really cool. 'Darlin'' is #1 right now and that is a Billboard plaque I cannot wait to hang on my wall."

Lauren Alaina will host CMA Awards Backstage Live, which will take place during the CMA Awards on Wednesday on CMA's TikTok page. Lauren will take viewers behind the scenes throughout the night live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lauren also appears on ABC's Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, hosted by Luke Bryan and airing Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Morgan Evans has released an unusual Christmas song. "How to Make Gravy" is a holiday classic in his home country of Australia that was originally written and recorded by Paul Kelly. The song is told from the point of view of an inmate calling his brother from behind bars. "It's one of the greatest songs ever written," Morgan says. "It's not your typical Christmas song, but it's always hit me right in the guts. Anyone who's ever spent Christmas away from home knows that feeling."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.