Nashville notes: Cam's espresso drink + Steve Earle's Opry induction

By Stephen Hubbard

You can check out Trisha Yearwood's new lyric videos for "Girls Night In" and "The Mirror" on YouTube now. They're from the new album she co-wrote and co-produced, also titled The Mirror, which comes out July 18.

Nashville coffee shop Dose will be serving the new All Things Light Espresso Tonic July 14-20, in honor of Cam's album of the same name that drops July 18.

"Guitar Town" hitmaker Steve Earle will officially be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 17.

